Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 18 new cases, Sydney clusters spike

NSW Health officials are scrambling to investigate a new cluster. Photo / Supplied

New South Wales has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus.

Nine of those cases are linked to the Northern Beaches cluster and six are linked to a new Croydon cluster in a suburb of Sydney's inner west.

All six cases in the Croydon cluster are members of the same family and the source of the new cluster is under investigation.

NSW chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant said investigators were yet to find a link between the Croydon and Northern Beaches clusters "despite 24 hours of really intensive investigations".

"It's not to say we won't, but at this stage, that is concerning. We are also doing genome sequencing because, as I said, with Covid you've got to keep a very open mind and we will be making sure that this is the same Avalon [Northern Beaches] strain," she said.

Chant said the Croydon cluster is "probably" the result of multiple family events in the lead up to Christmas and that more cases in connection with the cluster can be expected.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced additional restrictions. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced there would be tougher restrictions for New Year's Eve in light of the jump in new cases.

Households in Greater Sydney will now be limited to five people per household on New Year's Eve.

"We don't want New Year's Eve to be the cause of a super-spreader [event]," Berejiklian said.

"Our preferred advice is that people just stay home for New Year's Eve, but if you must have people over, don't have more than five and please make sure you have adequate social distancing."

Sydneysiders have been told to watch this year's fireworks display from home. Photo / Supplied

Tougher restrictions also apply to outdoor gatherings, which have been reduced from 50 to just 30 people.

Additional restrictions for Sydney's aged care homes have also been announced.

"As a precaution, until we further understand the community transmission across broader Sydney, we are taking a very precautionary approach to aged care visitors," NSW's chief medical officer said.

"So until at least 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 6, we're asking all residential aged care facilities exclude visitors excepting those performing essential caring functions, and obviously end of life."

The Premier pleaded for anyone in the state with even the mildest of symptoms to come forward for testing in a bid to get on top of the outbreak.