Covid 19 coronavirus: New outbreak in Victoria; NSW, Queensland clusters grow

Victorians have just emerged from their fifth coronavirus lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Victorians have just emerged from their fifth coronavirus lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has been dealt a blow in its fight against Covid-19 with six new community cases recorded today.

Of the new cases, three are linked to existing outbreaks and were in quarantine throughout their infectious period, but the source of three is still under investigation.

New exposure sites were added overnight in the state after health authorities detected a new mystery case in Truganina.

That positive case – a teacher at Al-Taqwa College – was announced yesterday just hours after the state recorded a doughnut day of zero new cases, a fresh blow for Victorians as they emerge from their fifth coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria's health department said the mystery case had been out in the community while infectious and more exposure sites would be listed once they were identified.

The acquisition source of the teacher's infection was still under investigation and household contacts of the case were being urgently tested.

Residents in Brisbane walk near the empty CBD after a snap lockdown was put into effect. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland

In Queensland, health authorities are dealing with the most significant Covid-19 outbreak it has faced since the beginning of the pandemic after another 16 community cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of cases in the Indooroopilly cluster to 79.

The state also recorded 11 overseas acquired cases – all from a ship anchored off Gladstone.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it was "very encouraging" that all of the new cases were linked and had been in isolation.

Authorities still don't know how the latest Queensland outbreak began. Genomic sequencing has linked the cases to two travellers who returned from overseas on June 29, but how the virus then went on to infect a high school student remains a mystery.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said it's possible it "could have been someone who got infected at the airport or in hotel quarantine or in the hospital or in the community" who then passed it on to the school student themselves or through an intermediary.

"So, yes, it's absolutely possible we'll never find the missing link," Young said.

Miles said yesterday that the continued increase in case numbers made the situation "our biggest outbreak since the first wave last year".

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said health officials have not found the missing link in the state's new outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland's authorities have admitted they're becoming increasingly hopeful the lockdown will end on Sunday as planned – but either way, the state won't be returning to normal.

"If we are able to lift those stay-at-home restrictions on Sunday, of course we will be going and continuing with other restrictions," Young said. "But that's if we can lift it on Sunday. We've still got a while to go."

Young warned residents yesterday that the government would be prepared to again extend the lockdown if it was necessary.

"I look at other states and how long it's taken before they could lift their restrictions. If we don't do something really, really, really special in Queensland, we'll be extending the lockdown."

Thank you for staying home, South-East Queensland 💪 pic.twitter.com/d1gBYWZv3j — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 3, 2021

NSW

In New South Wales, 262 community cases of Covid-19 were recorded today, with at least 43 of those cases infectious while in the community.

Of the new cases, 129 are linked to existing outbreaks and the source of infection for 133 cases is under investigation.

There have been 4,319 community cases linked to the Sydney outbreak when the first case was reported on 16 June.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also confirmed five more residents died from Covid overnight.

Four of the five were unvaccinated, and one had received just one AstraZeneca dose.

The Greater Sydney lockdown is now in its sixth week. Photo / Getty Images

There are also growing concerns that NSW's regional areas are now at risk after students at two Central Coast schools tested positive for the virus.

The Covid-positive students are believed to be siblings and three school campuses have now been closed for deep cleaning, prompting dozens of teachers and students to be put into isolation.

The developments have sparked fears the virus may have escaped Greater Sydney and could require tighter restrictions in the regions.

Meanwhile, traces of Covid have been found in wastewater in Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Newcastle, despite no cases being officially recorded in those areas.