Covid-19 coronavirus: New community case in Sydney

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing station in Sydney's northern beaches on December 21 last year. Photo / News Corp

A new locally acquired Covid-19 case has been detected in Sydney, with authorities scrambling to find the source of the infection.

Sky News Australia has confirmed NSW Health are investigating a mystery case after a Bondi local has tested positive.

Sources close to the Eastern Suburbs local health district told The Daily Telegraph there were reports of a positive case in the Bondi area, which has since been confirmed by several Australian media outlets.

NSW Health is expected to issue a new Covid-19 alert shortly.

This follows a late night alert from NSW Health on Tuesday, sparking fears of a breach in one of Sydney's quarantine hotels after it was discovered the virus had jumped between three returned travellers.

