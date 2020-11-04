Covid-19 coronavirus: Italy imposing night curfew, other restrictions

A woman walks by the closed English and American literature Shakespeare bookstore in Paris, France. Photo / AP

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has signed off on new pandemic rules that include a nationwide overnight curfew.

There are tighter restrictions on the country's regions where infections are surging and hospitals risk running out of beds for Covid-19 patients.

The decree is to take effect on Friday. Regions to be hit with the strictest limits are to be announced. Those restrictions include at least a two-week ban on entering or leaving the region's territory and closure of all shops except essential ones like food stores.

One of those areas is expected to be the northern region of Lombardy. It bore the brunt of the pandemic earlier this year, and it is reeling again under a new surge, especially in its financial capital, Milan.

FRANCE

France reported 854 deaths from the coronavirus today, bringing the death toll to 38,289, the world's seventh-highest reported death toll.

That includes 426 people who died in hospitals in the past 24 hours, and 428 deaths in nursing homes since Saturday, health authorities say.

France, facing a surge in cases, reported 36,330 new daily infections today.

Covid-19 patients occupy more than 73 per cent of France's intensive care units, a rising number that prompted the government last week to impose a month-long national lockdown. That shut all nonessential businesses but allowed schools to remain open.

French supermarkets are banned from selling flowers and books but they can sell baby care products, according to a decree published today.

It lays out new rules for what are considered "essential" items.

SPAIN

Spain reported nearly 18,700 new coronavirus cases and 238 deaths.

That took the country's totals to nearly 1.6 million reported cases and nearly 36,500 deaths. The report didn't include the hard-hit province of Catalonia, which didn't provide a tally for a second consecutive day.

Spain has a national 14-day cumulative number of 527 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population, one of the highest in Europe. It varies by region — from 73 per 100,000 in the Canary Islands to 1182 in Navarra, northern Spain.

The Health Ministry says 16 per cent of hospital beds are taken by Covid-19 patients, who are occupying 29 per cent of ICU beds.

The government is resisting calls from some regional authorities to introduce home confinement and close schools in their areas. The Health Ministry says want to review whether the current national restrictions, including a nighttime curfew, can lower the cases. It will review the numbers next Tuesday.

GERMANY

Germany reported 15,352 new daily cases, down slightly from record highs in the past week.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, says the "lockdown-lite" measures that started are needed to ensure hospitals aren't overwhelmed.

"In order to get the pandemic in control we needed to pull the emergency brake," he said. "The situation is serious."

People must wear masks on crowded streets, restaurants are closed for in-door dining and there are limits on how many people can gather. Schools and shops remain open. Many states have stricter mask regulations for classrooms and health authorities are urging regular ventilation of classrooms.

Lars Schaade is the vice-president of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control centre. He's concerned about curbing the exponential rise in cases. He says in early October, there were 1000 to 4000 daily cases and now it's 15,000.

"The number of cased doubled in the last 10 days," Schaade said. "If that were to continue, we'd have more than 400,000 infections reported daily by Christmas."

Germany had kept the number of coronavirus cases low early in the pandemic. It is fifth in total cases in Europe, behind France (1.4 million cases), Spain (1.2), Britain (1.0) and Italy (731,00), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has 569,000 confirmed cases and more that 10,000 deaths, sixth among European countries.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands reported coronavirus cases fell by 5 per cent, the first decrease in weeks.

Dutch public health institute says confirmed coronavirus cases in the past seven days went from 67,542 to 64,087. However, the number of confirmed deaths rose from 329 to 435.

The drop in cases came three weeks after the government ordered lockdown measures, including closing all bars and restaurants, halting amateur sports for adults and urging people to work from home.

Health officials are concerned the number of coronavirus patients is putting a strain on hospitals. Admissions for the coronavirus in the past week rose from 1739 to 1966, while intensive care unit admissions declined slightly to 321.

The percentage of positive tests declined from 18.4 per cent to 16.6 per cent in a week.

The nation of 17 million has more than 382,400 confirmed cases and more than 7600 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

RUSSIA

Russia reported more than 18,000 daily coronavirus cases for a record five straight days.

The Government's coronavirus task force registered 18,648 confirmed cases. The previous record was more than 11,000 daily infections, set in the northern spring.

Russia currently has the world's fourth-largest coronavirus caseload of 1.6 million. There's been nearly 29,000 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Russia has seen a surge in the past two months, with the number of new infections spiking from more than 5000 a day in early September to 18,000 a day this week.

However, authorities have resisted a second lockdown or shutting down businesses despite reports about overwhelmed hospitals, drug shortages and inundated medical workers.

DENMARK

A question-and-answer session and three votes in Denmark's Parliament were cancelled today after at least two lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least six government members say they're self-isolating as a precaution but continue to work from home.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says the session was postponed because Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup has self-isolated "with clear symptoms of Covid-19."

Denmark has reported 48,241 cases and 724 deaths.

BRITAIN

The British Government plans to trial a new citywide coronavirus testing programme in Liverpool, offering regular testing to everyone who lives and works in the city of 500,000 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Testing will take place throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less.

The Department of Health says, "these more advanced tests will help identify infectious individuals who are not displaying symptoms … so they can self-isolate and prevent the virus from spreading."

The Liverpool trial is seen as a test of how Britain may roll out mass testing across the country, which is facing a surge in coronavirus infections. England is scheduled to begin a second national lockdown tomorrow.

Liverpool has one of the highest infection rates in England, with more than 410 cases per 100,000 people.

CANADA

Canadian government officials are recommending the use of a three-layered mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says another later or filter can add to protection to non-medical masks. Dr Theresa Tam says it is particularly important as Canadians move inside during colder months.

Canada's most populous province of Ontario had a record 1050 new coronavirus cases today. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 408 cases were in Toronto.

- AP