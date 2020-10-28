Website of the Year
How Africa fought the pandemic - and what coronavirus has taught the world

Financial Times
By: David Pilling

This story is part of a major Financial Times series , investigating the global response to the crisis and whether the disaster could have been averted.

Can similar future outbreaks be prevented? The vital lessons

