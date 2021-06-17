Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji records one death, 91 new cases

Food ration packs delivered to families living in the Nasinu-Nausori areas who have tested positive for Covid 19 and those who are in isolation at home. Photo / Fiji Government, Facebook

In 14 hours, Fiji has 91 new cases of Covid-19 and one death, authorities have confirmed.

The Health Ministry announced the latest cases and death were notifications received between 6pm on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said a 76-year-old man had died at the country's main hospital in Suva, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH), after contracting the virus.

The CWM Hospital is one of the fastest-growing clusters with 17 cases.

Fong said the man is the sixth person to die from Covid-19 since March 2020 but the fourth since the April outbreak.

"He had a severe pre-existing medical condition, and his cause of death has been assessed by his doctors to be due to Covid-19.

"We have extended our condolences to the family of the deceased."

The case count forms the government's new reporting format to replace its usual format of evening public updates of consolidated cases over a 24-hour period.

From Friday, the Fijian health authorities will provide updates at 3pm for the 24-hour reporting period of 8am to 8am which Dr Fong said would "allow our teams to investigate new cases and gather information to share with the public in a more efficient manner".

The Covid 19 coronavirus statistics reported by the Fiji government on June 17, 2021.

The ministry said 64 patients had recovered, with 1068 active cases now in isolation.

On Wednesday, a record 121 new cases were confirmed.

In under eight weeks, there have been 1463 cases of the Delta variant.

"We have recorded a total of 1533 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020," Fong said.

"There have been 452 recoveries and six deaths. A total of seven positive patients have died from pre-existing non-Covid related illnesses."

Thursday's case count includes significant increases at the clusters: 17 cases from the CWMH; 13 from Navosai; five from the government's Rewa Emergency Operations Centre; two from the Nasinu Police Barracks; four from Korovou in the Tailevu Province; four from Tramline in Nawaka, Nadi; and one from the Townhouse Hotel where medical staff are being accommodated.

Meanwhile, 36 cases identified as primary contacts of earlier cases are still being investigated so authorities can establish links to earlier clusters.

Six cases aren't yet linked to earlier patients, Fong said.

The numbers

91 new cases

64 patients have recovered

1068 active cases in isolation

1463 cases recorded during the outbreak that started in April 2021

Total of 1533 cases recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020

452 recoveries and six deaths due to Covid-19

Seven positive patients have died from pre-existing non-covid-related illnesses.