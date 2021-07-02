Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sydney lockdown could be extended

Sydney is halfway through its two-week lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney's contact tracers are struggling to keep up with NSW's 226 Covid-19 cases, with the addition of dozens of new exposure sites overnight increasing fears the state's lockdown could be extended.

NSW confirmed 31 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, marking the state's highly daily increase in cases in the recent outbreak.

There were also 35 new venues and public transport routes added to NSW's growing exposure site list overnight, further adding to fears there could be another surge in cases over the weekend.

When asked about the possibility of a lockdown extension, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the number of people moving throughout the community during their infectious periods would need to drop for restrictions to be lifted as planned next Friday.

With 13 of yesterday's cases having been infectious in the community, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian again urged residents in lockdown to stay home.

"I want to stress to the community: stay at home and do not leave the house unless you absolutely have to," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged Sydney residents to follow lockdown rules. Photo / Getty Images

Berejiklian said the next few days would be "critical" for the state, urging people not to go out in the community if they have even the slightest symptoms.

She said she was expecting the "tide to turn" by early next week as the lockdown worked to halt the spread of the virus.

Brisbane residents wait to see if lockdown will end

Residents in Brisbane and Moreton Bay are anxiously waiting to see if their extended lockdown will end as planned at 6pm today.

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced stay-at-home orders for much of South East Queensland, Townsville and Palm Island would end as intended, with some restrictions such as mask wearing to continue to apply.

However, Palaszczuk said the lockdown for Brisbane and Moreton Bay would be extended for at least another 24 hours after a mother and daughter contracted the virus from an unknown source.

"They have been out quite extensively around Brisbane," Palaszczuk said.

"We really need our contact tracers ... to really get on top of this issue quickly."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday extended lockdowns in Brisbane and Moreton Bay. Photo / Getty Images

The state recorded four new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including a new infection that was announced after the press conference.

The man was only in the community while potentially infectious for two days before the lockdown began, at his workplace, and briefly during lockdown, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

Figure that could end Australian lockdowns

One Australian epidemiologist has said the country could reach a sufficient vaccination rate within the next few months to stop future lockdowns.

Deakin University's chair in epidemiology Catherine Bennett believes a 30 per cent Covid-19 vaccination rate would be enough to prevent states and territories needing lockdowns to control the virus.

Speaking to the ABC, she said about 8 per cent of Australians were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We can expect that in the next 10 to 12 weeks probably to hit that 30 per cent mark, which would be fantastic," Bennett said.

"And it would then really start to take the pressure off, if we do see more outbreaks, which we're likely to see, that it gives the contact tracers more of a chance if you've got nearly a third of people then protected."

A person is seen exercising by the Sydney Opera House amid the city's latest lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday outlined the country's path out of Covid-19 and an end to lockdowns.

The four-phase plan would take Australia from "a pre-vaccination period, which is focused on the suppression of the virus ... to one that sees us manage Covid-19 as an infectious disease like any other in our community," he said.

Morrison did not specify a vaccine percentage threshold before the country moved to post-vaccination settings, nor did he predict how long it would take to reach that stage.