Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dick Brass - Pfizer vaccine is cool news in the fight against virus

6 minutes to read

The Covid-19 vaccine is showing up to 90 per cent effectiveness.

NZ Herald
By: Dick Brass

OPINION:

The new Pfizer vaccine is great news for the world, except perhaps for the coolest part. The coolest part is it must be kept at -70C.

As almost everyone has heard, Pfizer announced this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.