Covid 19 coronavirus: Bus routes through downtown Sydney on alert

NSW Health has issued alerts for locations and public transport routes in the heart of Sydney.

Among the affected venues are the David Jones store on Castlereagh St, the Uniqlo in MidCity and Kinokuniya bookstore on George St.

There are also alerts for the eastern suburbs, including Bondi Beach Woolworths and Edgecliff Coles.

Meanwhile, police have issued fines to nine northern beaches residents after they were caught attending a wedding in Sydney's CBD.

A sign indicates Bondi Beach is closed. Photo/Rick Rycroft, AP, File

Another three guests are expected to be fined $1000 each for violating Covid-19 rules by attending the reception, which is understood to have been held at Doltone House in Pyrmont on Sunday.

It comes as strict new restrictions for Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations are announced.

There will be no crowds to festivities around Sydney Harbour this year, despite previous restrictions allowing frontline workers access to view the midnight fireworks via a permit system.

The tradition of camping out at vantage points around the city has also been banned, unless it's a council-run ticketed event.

"As you know, previously we'd allocated spots along the foreshore for front-line workers from across the state to be able to come and enjoy the fireworks," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

A sparsely attended shopping centre in Sydney. Photo / Rick Rycroft, AP, File

"Unfortunately we're going have to cancel that. We think it's too much of a health risk having people from the regions and from Sydney and from broader regional areas congregate all in the CBD and the advice to date has to all of us to try to avoid the CBD on New Year's Eve."

New South Wales recorded five new locally-acquired cases of Covid in the 24 hours to 8pm. Four are linked to the Avalon cluster.

On Sunday, the state recorded seven new cases. The northern beaches cluster is now at 126.