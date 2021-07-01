Covid 19 coronavirus: Australians brace for lockdown decisions

More than 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders as concern grows over the country's Covid-19 situation. Video / Sky News Australia

More than 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders as concern grows over the country's Covid-19 situation. Video / Sky News Australia

Millions of Queenslanders are anxiously waiting to see if the three-day lockdown in the southeastern parts of the state will be extended past 6pm tonight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday that the fact there were only two community cases recorded overnight was encouraging.

"We are very encouraged at the moment that we've only really got those two cases," Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane yesterday.

"We have had record tests in the past 24 hours and we have had again a record vaccine number delivered. All of this and the fact that we are not seeing more wide-scale community cases is very encouraging."

But the Premier warned the state was "not out of the woods yet".

"We've got another 24 hours to see what happens and we will update you tomorrow in relation to whether or not we can [end the] lockdown," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photo / Getty Images

The Perth and Peel regions in Western Australia will also today find out if they can emerge from their four-day lockdown.

Premier Mark McGowan ordered the regions into lockdown on Monday after a Delta strain case was discovered on Sunday.

Two more cases were found on Monday, prompting the lockdown.

A fourth case was discovered on Wednesday but that person had already been in isolation.

The state has now gone 48 hours with no community cases, raising hopes the lockdown will end tomorrow morning.

This week's lockdown is the state's third this year.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan. Photo / Getty Images

In the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner revealed the state's seventh case, a man in his 50s who spent time in the Darwin community over the weekend, including an evening at the Buff Club, had lied about his whereabouts.

The man had been under stay-at-home orders as he waited to go to the state's quarantine facility, but visited a corner store.

"He broke the law before this happened and he lied about it," Gunner said during a late press conference on Thursday evening.

The new exposure site, the Stuart Park corner store on Australia St in Darwin, is now classified as a casual contact exposure site.

The development may affect the state's decision to ease or extend lockdown for some areas.

Darwin is currently in day four of a lockdown that is scheduled to end at 1pm on Friday.

Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow despite lockdown restrictions. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales is halfway through its two-week lockdown, but authorities say the state has a long way to go before restrictions are eased.

Twelve of yesterday's 24 new cases were in the community while symptomatic, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, warning "that needs to stop".

"The purpose of a lockdown is to stop community transmission, and that won't happen unless people stop interacting with one another, especially if they have symptoms," she said.

"If we want the lockdown to succeed, all of us to have minimise our movements, all of us to have minimise our interaction with others, as difficult as that is, to make sure that the lockdown is successful," she said.

University of NSW epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws told the ABC the Delta variant was the "fastest and fittest" mutation that the world had ever dealt with.

Due to this, authorities would need to see at least three to five days of no positive cases in the community to consider easing the lockdown, she added.

More than five millions people across Greater Sydney have been in lockdown since Saturday, with the lockdown due to end next Friday.

Those in lockdown are only permitted to leave their home for a number of key reasons, including for outdoor exercise.