Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison to receive vaccine today

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be among the first Australians to receive the Covid-19 jab when he is vaccinated in Sydney today.

He is expected to receive the jab in front of the cameras at Castle Hill Medical Centre in the city's northwest this morning, alongside chief medical officer Paul Kelly and chief nursing officer Alison McMillan.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the news on ABC's Insiders, saying it was an important step in building public confidence in the vaccine before the nationwide rollout begins in earnest tomorrow.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, watches as Sarah Fletcher is taken through procedure of receiving a vaccine at the Sydney local health district vaccination hub. Photo / AP

"Today the first group of people will be vaccinated, commencing with two of our aged-care residents, our critical aged-care staff, frontline workers," Hunt said.

"We also know that the chief medical officer and the chief nurse and the Prime Minister – in order to provide confidence, the Prime Minister will be the last of that group."

Insiders host David Speers asked whether there was a danger Morrison would be seen as "jumping the queue".

Earlier this month Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she and her family members will be vaccinated but they weren't the priority - frontline border workers are.

"I will absolutely be vaccinated."

Hunt said there "was a very strong focus on the need for key leaders, not the Parliament, not the Cabinet, not even the leadership group, but a cross-party group, to provide that confidence".

He added that Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese would be vaccinated this week.

Yesterday, New Zealand's first MIQ worker received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made it clear she will not "jump the queue". Photo / File

Border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers will be the first to be vaccinated.

It's expected to take two to three weeks to vaccinate border workers including cleaners, nurses, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff, hotel workers and all of their household contacts.

Healthcare, essential workers and those most at risk will follow in the second quarter of the year.

The recommended dose is two jabs, 21 days apart. It's not yet known if people will need to get a new jab each year.