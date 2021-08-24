Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Woman in her 30s dies of Covid-19 in NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said to focus on vaccine rates as the state endures it's ninth week of lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said to focus on vaccine rates as the state endures it's ninth week of lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

A woman in her 30s who had Covid-19 has died at her home in Sydney's west, NSW Health announced this afternoon.

"NSW Health extends its deepest sympathies to her loved ones," a statement from the department said.

"This tragic death is being investigated by the Western Sydney Local Health District and has been referred to the Coroner."

The woman was found unresponsive at her home in Emerton, and brings the state's death toll in its latest outbreak to 75, and overall death toll since the start of the pandemic to 131.

Her death will be included in tomorrow's Covid-19 numbers.

The state had previously recorded no deaths today, but 753 new cases.