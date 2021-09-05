Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria reports 183 new community cases; expert warns of rapid escalation

A staff member outside a hotel MIQ facility in Melbourne on September 3. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 183 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.

It comes after a concerning report emerged detailing how bad the outbreak could get - with hundreds of daily cases forecast unless Covid regulations are followed.

There are now 1417 active cases of Covid in Victoria. These figures follow 190 recorded on Saturday.

Of these cases, 101 are linked to known outbreaks.

Victoria's growing Covid outbreak could dwarf the state's second wave if more people do not get vaccinated and follow restrictions, according to the latest modelling.

Reported yesterday: 183 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 29,950 vaccine doses were administered

- 48,487 test results were received



More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/ZbMdc2j30q — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) September 4, 2021

Epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman told Nine Newspapers his modelling showed daily cases could climb to 450 in a week.

"The trouble at the moment is that the epidemic curve for Victoria is now much deeper than NSW was at this point in the outbreak," he said.

"Cases are going to go very fast, unless something else happens, unfortunately."

However, he added the modelling was wide for Victoria, ranging from 600 to 3000 cases in the September 23 scenario, and assuming there were no major changes to restrictions or vaccination rates.

Queensland

Queensland's lockdown is on a knife edge, with the state's chief health officer desperate to trace close contacts during a "really high risk" period.

Dr Jeanette Young said a future lockdown couldn't be ruled out as contact tracers scrambled to find customers who attended a nail salon where a truck driver with the highly infectious Delta strain spent 45 minutes.

"The next 24 to 48 hours is critical here," she said on Saturday. "We need to test as many people as we can and we need to ensure that we quarantine those people.

"When we don't have check-in data and we are waiting for people to come forward and tell us they've been to a place, that's where we lose time.

"I cannot reinforce enough the importance everyone checking in. You're putting yourself at risk by not doing so."

There are currently 20 active cases in Queensland.

More than 1000 families have been ordered to isolate at home for two weeks after a four-year-old girl, who attended a childcare centre connected to a primary school, tested positive.

The girl is the daughter of an administrative officer who is a colleague and close family friend of the Covid-positive truck driver.

New South Wales

A baby and a child aged under 10 have been placed on ventilators in a Sydney intensive care unit as the number of Covid-infected children in NSW climbs to 2000.

The infant is believed to be one of the youngest children with Covid ever treated in an ICU in Australia.

The child is among 173 patients now in intensive care in NSW. There are 863 Covid patients in NSW hospitals.

Another child aged under 12 is being treated with a hi-flow CPAP machine, which is a mask that increases pressure in the airways and can help patients to inhale and exhale.

Importantly, all three children have underlying health conditions.

NSW yesterday recorded 1533 new community Covid-19 cases and four more Covid-related deaths.