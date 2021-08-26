Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria records 79 new cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is likely to extend the statewide lockdown beyond September 2. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 79 new local cases of Covid-19 as infections continue to remain high despite the state's sixth lockdown.

Of the new cases, 53 are linked to known outbreaks and 26 are under investigation. There are now 660 active coronavirus cases across the state.

It appears unlikely that the state's lockdown will end on September 2, as planned, given there are still mystery cases emerging each day and a high percentage of the cases are not in isolation.

However, authorities haven't ruled out making some minor changes and one of the key restrictions some experts have flagged could be eased first is the controversial playground ban.

It was brought in because of the high numbers of children catching the virus, but authorities admitted yesterday that evidence of playground transmission was ­inconclusive so far.

"We don't get a definitive answer. We don't have an alternative explanation and that becomes a working hypothesis," chief health officer Brett Sutton told reporters yesterday. "We can't see the virus transmit from one person to another so we don't know ­definitively."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has repeatedly said he wants to see multiple days of all new cases in isolation before lifting the statewide lockdown.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman told The Age yesterday: "What worries me most is the number of mystery cases continues to grow each day even with [the] harshest restrictions. It tells me lockdown isn't enough."

When asked on Monday if there was any chance of getting control of the outbreak by September 2, Victoria's Covid-19 commander Jeroen Weimar said he remained hopeful.

"If we continue to work together, we have pulled six, seven outbreaks now in the last eight months, so collectively as a Victorian community we can absolutely do that," he said. "We can cap the rising cases and get it down, because if we don't, we are looking at [NSW] and that's what is awaiting us."