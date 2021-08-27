Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria records 64 new local cases

Anti-lockdown protesters gathering in Melbourne's CBD earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 64 new local cases of Covid-19, with 49 of those cases linked to known outbreaks.

Of the new cases, only 36 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

With only 32.7 per cent of the eligible Victorian population fully vaccinated, Health Minister Martin Foley has been unable to rule out the possibility of the state remaining in lockdown until the 70 to 80 per cent targets set by national cabinet are reached.

The state's sixth lockdown is due to end next Thursday, but it now seems certain to be extended again as infections continue to rise despite the tough restrictions.

Victoria recorded 79 new Covid cases on Friday and 80 the day before, the highest spike in daily infections since September 2 last year during the state's deadly second wave.

At Friday's press conference, the Health Minister was asked if the state was doomed to be in lockdown until vaccination rates reached 70 or 80 per cent.

"I don't know about that but I know there will be public health measures as there have been for the last 18 months," Foley responded. "All the Victorian community [needs] to follow the rules and make sure that we get out of the hard lockdown as quick as we can."

Foley said lockdown decisions would be made on the most up-to-date advice, and with six days still to go, it was too early to make a call.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley. Photo / Getty Images

Victorians are living under some of the toughest restrictions implemented during the pandemic, and the government has admitted there are not many more rules it can implement to help halt rising infections.

Foley also refused to commit to a plan to reopen schools after the NSW government announced a plan to get kids back starting on October 25 despite significantly higher case numbers.

"We are very keen to reopen our schools as soon as possible … we have to make sure that when we do reopen schools it's done safely," he said.

"The government will have more to say about that, the one constraint holding us back at the moment is being able to nail that down is the issue of certainty of vaccination supply."