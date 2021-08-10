Covid-19 coronavirus: Australia update - Victoria bracing for lockdown extension; anger in NSW over travel 'loophole'

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews. Photo / Getty Images

An extension to Melbourne's lockdown is likely to be announced this morning, as the state's locally acquired cases have risen by 20 today.

Of the 20 new cases, 15 have been linked to current outbreaks and five are still under investigation. Fourteen have been in quarantine throughout their infectious periods. Six cases were infectious in the community.

That's the same number of new cases Victoria reported yesterday.

Five of yesterday's cases were active in the community and the Victorian government is looking to drive that number to zero over consecutive days before opening Melbourne back up.

Reported yesterday: 20 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 23,811 vaccine doses were administered

- 41,571 test results were received

With that in mind, it remains unlikely that the lockdown will lift on Thursday.

The Herald Sun understands the lockdown extension could last until at least early next week.

Queues at a pop-up Covid testing site in Melbourne, Australia on May 27, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, two senior government sources told The Age they were looking for a run of several days in which a much greater proportion of new cases, if not all, had been in quarantine for their infectious periods before the lockdown can lift.

Health Minister Martin Foley kept his cards close to his chest when asked about a lockdown extension yesterday.

"I don't know what the future brings. The crystal ball hasn't fired up lately," Foley said. "The public health team will make a judgment call on the best and most up-to-date data they have, as closest to the position of having to make that announcement."

Anger in NSW

Byron Bay mayor Michael Lyon has again blasted the Sydney man who broke lockdown to travel to the region, as the excuse he gave to enter the region was revealed.

A health worker at Bondi Junction in Sydney on July 13, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the ongoing lockdown in Greater Sydney and other parts of the state, NSW's public health orders provide an exemption for "inspecting a potential new place of residence".

It has been reported police may have been told the Sydney man had that exemption.

That rule has sparked fury among the Byron Bay community, with Lyon confirming on social media the loophole does exist and labelling it "outrageous".

Other locals also voiced their fury, with some calling for the government to close the loophole immediately.

Lyon told the Daily Telegraph the man's actions indicated he didn't take Covid "seriously".

"He didn't check into QR codes, he was infectious and sick for a number of days and aware of it, and it wasn't until he was really sick that we became aware of it," he told the publication.

"His children also had symptoms and likely had Covid.

"As I understand, this bloke may be charged. Certainly, it's justified in this case. People are frustrated, outraged, it's causing economic hardship, we've had some big impacts because of lockdown and other areas because of tourism."