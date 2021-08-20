Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia outbreaks - Victoria reports 55 new community cases

A member of the Australian Defence Force assists people arriving at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 16, 2021 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

A member of the Australian Defence Force assists people arriving at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 16, 2021 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 55 locally acquired Covid-19 cases overnight.

Twenty-five have been in isolation for their entire infectious period, and 49 are linked to known outbreaks.

That means at least six are mystery cases.

Victorian authorities will release full case, testing and vaccination numbers shortly.

New South Wales

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to sign off on a "Freedom Plan" allowing some businesses to reopen.

Devised by the NSW Government, the plan is expected to be finalised next week if approved by the premier.

Under a vaccine passport-style scheme, when the state's vaccination rate hits 70 per cent, those who are double-jabbed will be permitted to dine in outdoor restaurant settings, go to the gym or have a drink in beer gardens with capacity restrictions in place, The Australian newspaper reports.

Customers would gain entry to venues by proving their fully inoculated status with an app displaying vaccination certificates linked to Medicare records.

The plan is promising news for Sydneysiders, who have been under stay-at-home orders for 55 days, but it is unlikely to come into effect until early October.

It comes despite NSW recording its highest ever daily Covid case total of 681 yesterday, as well as one death.