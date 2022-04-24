Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. Photo / Supplied

The Cook Islands has reported its first Covid-19 death.

The 63-year-old woman died on the way to hospital on the island of Aitutaki, Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that we have recorded our first in-country death attributed to Covid-19," Brown said.

"The deceased was a 63-year-old woman on the island of Aitutaki.

"She had had all three anti-Covid vaccinations, but also had several serious underlying health conditions."

"It is tragic, but not unexpected that we might lose someone to Covid.

"I, together with Te Marae Ora [Ministry of Health], am sending our condolences to the family who have just lost a loved one, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time and the people of Aitutaki."

Rarotonga reported 73 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to this morning, while Aitutaki reported 43 cases.

The Cook Islands has had a total of 4727 cases, 3990 of whom have recovered.

The islands had their first case of Covid-19 detected only in February, far later than most of the world.