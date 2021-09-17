Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 535 new local cases

As NSW confirms 1284 new Covid-19 cases the state announces plans to trial seven-day home quarantine. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria has recorded 535 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and one death.

Of the new cases, only 62 have been linked back to known clusters.

The state's vaccination rates continue to surge, with more than 70 per cent of Victorians receiving their first dose and 43 per cent fully vaccinated. With the uptake in vaccination rates, Premier Daniel Andrews has signalled an easing of restrictions.

Since 11.59pm last night (local time), fully vaccinated residents are able to gather outdoors in groups of five adults from two households for recreation. Unvaccinated people are able to gather in groups of two.

The state's travel limit has also been extended to 10km, and skate parks and outdoor gyms have reopened along with an increase in permitted exercise time to four hours.

The change comes ahead of the state's road map announcement on Sunday that will detail milestones for rule easing throughout October and November.

Anti-lockdown protest

Melbourne will be shut from 8am-2pm today as police try to prevent a planned anti-lockdown protest from taking place in the CBD.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said earlier this week that police were taking no chances after the violent protests in August.

"Anyone who's planning to come in, it is an illegal gathering and we'll be doing everything we can to prevent that gathering," he said. "We'll be doing everything we can to prevent access to the city."

Those entering the city risk A$5500 fines while A$1800 fines also apply for people outside their 5km zone.

Public transport will not run for those six hours and shuttle buses will be operating to ensure essential workers can get in.

Victoria police confront anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne's CBD in August. Photo / Getty Images

A similar protest last month drew more than 4000 people in the Melbourne CBD on and was marred with violence as police and demonstrators clashed.

Nine police officers were hospitalised due to injuries, with the force's top brass branding it one of the most violent demonstrations in 20 years.

Specialist police donned in full riot gear and holding ballistic shields were forced to fire pepper ball rounds on demonstrators as they charged officers and breached the police line.

"We saw a convergence of people who were placing others at risk of potentially contracting the coronavirus," Patton said. "With the new Delta strain, the risk is exacerbated significantly. We can't allow that to occur again."

Covid Commander Jeroen Weimar said vaccination appointments are being made available at alternative locations.