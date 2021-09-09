Covid 19 Australia: Victoria opposition calls for NSW-style freedom plan amid outbreak

NSW’s roadmap to freedom has been revealed but only for those fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions. Video / NSW Health

Thousands of regional Victorians are waking up under eased restrictions after emerging from lockdown overnight, despite the state seeing a record 324 cases on Thursday and a further 334 cases today.

With the vast majority of infections concentrated in Melbourne's north and west, all regional Victorians, apart from the Greater Shepparton area, will now see businesses and venues reopen, weddings and funerals allowed with capacity limits and schools to reopen for students.

In NSW, where daily case numbers are significantly higher than in Victoria, the government has announced plans to ease restrictions across the state around gatherings, venues (such as hospitality, retail and gyms) and travel for fully vaccinated residents.

These changes will kick after NSW reaches a 70 per cent double vaccination rate, which is expected around mid-October.

It is understood Victorian chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton's team was commissioned last month to produce a comparable exit plan for Victoria, with three government sources telling The Age that the delay in producing a roadmap has left many increasingly frustrated.

So far, Victorians have only been promised a minor easing of restrictions when the state reaches 70 per cent first dose vaccinations, including extending the travel limit, increasing exercise time, allowing outdoor personal training, reopening skate parks and outdoor gym equipment and increasing construction site capacities.

Premier Daniel Andrews has previously hinted that fully vaccinated residents could be given more freedoms such as going to the pub, hairdresser or attending a sporting match, but no concrete plan has been revealed.

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said the state needed to come up with a similar plan to NSW, adding they couldn't "hide under the doona" forever.

"We've got to have plans to get out of this. We can't just exist, we've got to live," he told The Herald Sun.

"[NSW] have put a roadmap forward about how they're going to get business out of lockdown, not just ­humans but business as well. I support a lot of what the NSW government has said. Victoria could have a good look at it."

Andrews on Thursday acknowledged the frustration of residents who were uncertain about how the next few months would look.

"I've got some draft modelling [but] it's still got a bit more to go. I know it's very frustrating, you'd love to be able to turn this around in 24 hours, but they need more data as well," he said.

Of the eligible population in Victoria, 39.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 63.5 per cent have had their first dose.

There are 2426 active cases of Covid-19 across the state.