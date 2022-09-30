Australia has agreed to scrap mandatory Covid isolation rules. Photo / Getty Images

Australia has agreed to scrap mandatory Covid isolation rules after a national Cabinet meeting despite warnings from doctors that there are risks.

Mandatory isolation will be axed on October 14 after state and territory leaders reached an agreement this morning.

Interestingly, the decision was not taken to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee that includes state health chief medical officers.

The decision was taken only after advice was provided by the national chief medical officer directly to the Prime Minister and national Cabinet.

Earlier today the Victorian CMO Professor Brett Sutton cryptically tweeted: "Sleepwalking into Covid is not a strategy I would recommend. Still much remains uncertain."

Australia's chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, said if isolation needed to be reviewed in the future if new variants emerged it would be discussed at the time.

"It does not in any way suggest that the pandemic is finished,'' Kelly said.

"We will almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future, as we have seen earlier in this year.

"However, at the moment, we have very low rates of both cases, hospitalisations, intensive care admissions, aged-care outbreaks. This does not mean we have somehow magically changed the infectiousness of this virus. It is still infectious."

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said the state premiers had discussed the way forward overnight and confirmed he was open to dumping the requirement based on health advice.

"We have to normalise this, treat it like every other respiratory illness," Andrews said.

"But you've got to do that based on advice and that's what today's meeting is all about."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said political leaders needed to be mindful of what was around the corner, but suggested most Australians were now on the same page around normalising arrangements.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he would also back the change if it was supported by the country's chief medical officer Paul Kelly.

"In Tasmania we have always taken the best of public health advice including national advice, of course, and look forward to the discussions today," Rockliff said.

But Australian Medical Association president Dr Steve Robson said the rush to abandon mandatory isolation could put the public at risk.

"We're seeing overseas a huge upswing in the numbers of Covid cases again," Robson told the ABC.

"It's coming into the holiday season when people will be travelling around the world. We think it's a period of significant risk and we're urging caution because we need to protect the health system and we need to protect vulnerable people."

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, who has led the charge for change, stressed that national consistency was the key.

"It has been over 900 days where we have had these public health orders in place, and I think this is the natural step," he said.

"We made significant inroads as a country, we have a consistently balanced public health with broader health issues, mental health and particularly young kids. We have to balance that with the financial and economic impacts of these public health orders.

"But ultimately we also need to get to this position where people look out for each other, that we care for each other, and that we make sure if we're sick we stay at home without there being a public health order in place."

Scrapping mandatory isolation will bring Australia into line with the United Kingdom, which no longer requires an isolation period for workers.

The Cabinet recently agreed to reduce the mandatory isolation period in Australia from seven days to five days.