Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

New South Wales has recorded 20,148 new cases and 30 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 2762 infected people in hospitals across the state, 204 of them in intensive care.

Almost 94 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Of the 8566 positive RAT results, 7687 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days.

It comes after retailers caught inflating the prices of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests risk substantial fines or prison time as the nationwide shortage of the kits continues.

The Australian Federal Police has begun investigating RAT price gouging, warning individuals and businesses they could face up to 5 years' imprisonment or a $66,000 financial penalty.

The AFP announced the probe on Friday morning, saying it had the power to investigate when a retailer or individual buys RATs from another retailer and resells them with a mark-up of more than 20 per cent.

"For example, if a tobacconist buys RATs from a chemist and then sells those RATs for more than 20 per cent of what they were purchased for, that tobacconist faces criminal charges under the law," the AFP said in a statement.

It does not apply to retailers who buy from a wholesaler.

AFP crime command Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan said there would be "zero tolerance" for those profiteering from RATs.

"The AFP will use its full powers to crack down on RAT price gouging," he said.

"Not only is price gouging of RATs unethical but it is illegal, and the AFP will use its significant resources to ensure it protects the public from the unlawful greed of others."