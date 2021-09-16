Covid 19 Australia: Health Minister defends national response as outbreaks grow

Australian PM Scott Morrison outlines a pathway out of Covid-19. Video / 9 News

Analysis by Australia's federal government shows the country is second only to New Zealand for the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths per capita in the OECD.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told the Sydney Morning Herald that the figure showed that, even as New South Wales and Victoria record thousands of new cases a week, Australians have been protected from the worst of the pandemic by border controls and domestic restrictions.

"The fact that we have the second-lowest per capita levels of lives lost means that tens of thousands of lives were saved not just last year, but this year as well," Hunt said.

"The focus on aged care, both workers and residents, has meant that there are dramatically different human outcomes from the Sydney outbreak this year as opposed to the Victorian outbreak last year."

The Sydney Morning Herald reports 95.8 per cent of the people working in residential aged care across the country have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the total eligible population aged 16 and over in Australia, 44.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 69.8 per cent have had their first dose.

Once 70 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, Australia can move into the next phase of its national roadmap out of Covid that will see fewer restrictions and increased caps on international arrivals.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the pace of the country's vaccine rollout would see the double-dose target reached soon.

"Today we will hit 70 per cent of the country aged over 16 who have had their first dose. That 70 per cent double dose and 80 per cent double-dose mark is within plain sight," he said today.

Health experts have suggested those vaccination targets are too low.

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 510 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and one death in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

Of the new cases, 386 have unknown sources and 124 have been linked to know cases or outbreaks.

Contact tracers have been battling against a tide of mystery infections as the outbreak escalated over the past week.

More than 1610 mystery cases have been recorded since Monday – 68 per cent of the total 2365 infections announced.

Of the eligible population in Victoria, 42.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 69.3 per cent have had their first dose. With the uptake in vaccination rates, Premier Daniel Andrews has signalled an easing of restrictions.

From 11.59pm tonight (local time), fully vaccinated residents will be able to gather outdoors in groups of five adults from two households for recreation. Unvaccinated people will be able to gather in groups of two.

The state's travel limit will also be extended to 10km, and skate parks and outdoor gyms will be reopened along with an increase in permitted exercise time to four hours. Golf and tennis will also still be banned and the night curfew will remain in place.

The change comes ahead of the state's road map announcement on Sunday that will detail milestones for rule easing throughout October and November.

NSW

In NSW, which yesterday recorded 1351 new local cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths, the Sydney lockdown has turned society into "two classes of people" by rules that unfairly penalise one region over another.

That is the opinion of Khal Asfour, the Mayor of Canterbury-Bankstown, who is fed up with watching his constituents policed more severely than those in more affluent suburbs like Bondi Beach.

He says he is frustrated after seeing crowds flock to the beaches in the eastern suburbs during warm weather over the weekend while members of his community were reportedly arrested for attending a funeral.

"One gets arrested when they're grieving. The other gets to sunbake," he told the ABC's Q+A programme on Thursday night.

"It shows you a double standard in policing. People [at the beach] weren't wearing masks, weren't social distancing. Yet when someone in my community attends a funeral yesterday, wearing a mask, social distancing, they get arrested."

There were more than 10 people at the funeral Asfour was referring to, which is a breach of current lockdown rules.

Linda Burney, Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services, told the programme she was seeing a tale of two cities.

"One where you see people going to the beach. And another where you've got helicopters flying over you with loud speakers. And that's the reality."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard defended the images people flocking to the beach over the weekend.

"I know the media will have photographs today of people out and about, they tend to do that, but generally [the beach] is a safe place to be," he said earlier this week.

Queensland

Queensland has recorded one new local case of Covid-19, linked to the existing cluster that originated at a school in Brisbane's south.

More than 1000 families remain in home quarantine with new cases added throughout the week connected to the Sir Thomas More College in Sunnybank.

The Delta scare originated when a 13-year-old student tested positive after a NSW essential worker stayed with her father, but chief health officer Jeannette Young applauded the quick response to the families connected to the school for squashing the spread of community infections.

"The latest case is a household contact that has been in home quarantine for their entire infectious period," she told reporters on Friday morning.

The top doctor urged the community to support the more than 1000 families to remain in quarantine for the 14 days since potentially being exposed to the virus and called on Queenslanders to get vaccinated.

"Roll up to one of those 30 venue across our entire state and get vaccinated," Dr Young said.

"If you don't have a booking, this weekend you can still come forward — just walk up. You might have to wait for a little while, you might not.

This is our chance — we're starting to get that big ramp-up in vaccine supply that we've been promised for many months now. Now is the time we can really start escalating."