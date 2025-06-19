“After conducting all necessary checks, the driver was reported to the judicial authorities,” police said in an email.

The driver tested negative for alcohol, police added.

Police did not identify the driver but released a photo of him, standing by the vehicle and dressed in a suit, talking to a police officer.

According to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, the man was in a state of confusion.

A video of the episode circulating online shows the car slowly making its way down the steps.

The fire department later removed the car from the steps with a crane.

Sowad Mujibullah was working a night shift at a nearby hotel just before 4am when he heard a loud sound and saw the car come down the steps.

He initially thought that it was part of a movie shoot, but “then I realised, no, it was not like that, because nobody was there”.

He captured video of the incident, which he called shocking.

The steps are one of the most historic places in Italy, he said in a phone interview, adding: “It should not be destroyed by these crazy things”.

Destroying or damaging a monument or property that has significant value in Rome is punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of more than €2000 ($2300).

Prohibitions against vehicles on the Spanish Steps, Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti in Italian, have not prevented other incidents.

In 2022, American tourists pushed an electric scooter down the steps, causing €25,000 in damage. The same year, a man drove a Maserati sports car down the steps after taking a wrong turn.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Claire Moses

Photograph by: Thomas Koehler

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES