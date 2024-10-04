Complex case: dead Queensland mother, mower and husband’s contacts

Frances Crawford was found dead near a lawnmower in July.
Police have cast a nationwide and international call to women linked to a man whose wife was found dead in suspicious circumstances near a lawnmower.
Police on Friday said Robert Crawford – reportedly a decorated Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) pilot – had “connected” with women across Australia and around the world, including some via dating apps, before his wife’s death in the early hours of July 30.
Detectives have asked the women to come forward and assist in what they have confirmed is a homicide investigation.
The body of Frances Crawford, a 49-year-old mother-of-three, was found near a ride-on mower at the bottom of a retaining wall at Upper Lockyer, west of Brisbane, about 3.40am local time.
Emergency services had been called to a report of an incident involving a ride-on lawnmower.
“We believe there are women who were involved in relationships with Mr Crawford who may have information about Frances that will assist with this investigation,” Detective Superintendent George Marchesini told reporters.
“Mr Crawford may have met these women on dating applications and through his personal and professional life.
“We can say that Mr Crawford has connected with women nationally and internationally.”
Crawford had allegedly met with women in Italy, the United States, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Afghanistan, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand.
Closer to home, he also allegedly connected with women in Western Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory (Act), New South Wales, Victoria and his own state of Queensland.
“The purpose of today is to appeal for public assistance as investigations continue into the circumstances,” Marchesini said.
“We’re confident that there are people who are out there who have vital information.”
Frances’ death was initially deemed suspicious.
“We are now alleging that she was murdered,” Marchesini said.
Police said Crawford had located his wife’s body in the early hours before calling emergency services.