Colorado shooting: 7 dead, including gunman, in birthday party incident

The shooting took place in mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs. Photo / AP

Seven people are dead after a man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday local time in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and began shooting before killing himself, police said.

Police haven't released the identities of the shooter or victims.

Young survivors of the attack were placed with relatives.

"My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It is Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver.