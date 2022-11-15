Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Cocaine worth US$450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

AP
Quick Read
This photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine smuggled in the wheels of a wheelchair. Photo / AP

This photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine smuggled in the wheels of a wheelchair. Photo / AP

Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized US$450,000 ($729,400) of cocaine from a traveller who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.

The bust happened last week when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman travelling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tyres and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

Read More

A total of 12.7kg of cocaine with a street value of US$450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.

The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.


Latest from World