Cocaine bear, meet cannabis raccoon and McFlurry skunk: When animals eat strange things

New York Times
By Emily Anthes
7 mins to read
A scene from Cocaine Bear, a new movie based on the true tale of a bear that got into a drug smuggler's bag of cocaine. Photo / Supplied

In September 1985, authorities discovered the body of Andrew Thornton, a drug smuggler, in a Tennessee backyard. He had a bag full of cocaine, a failed parachute and the key to a small aeroplane, which

