Co-pilot error suspected in new Air India crash theory

The co-pilot of Air India Flight AI171 may have made a fatal error, causing the crash that killed 241 people onboard and dozens more on the ground, an aviation expert has claimed.
Captain Steve Scheibner, a veteran commercial airline pilot, claims the London Gatwick-bound 787 Dreamliner co-pilot may have beenasked to retract the landing gear but pulled the wrong lever and instead raised the flaps.
The former American Airlines pilot’s claims, broadcast on his YouTube channel, came as it emerged air accident investigators in India were planning to interview pilots and crew who had flown in the plane in the week leading up to the crash.
It is hoped they may hold clues as to why the plane crashed just minutes after take off from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 12.
Meanwhile, investigators are understood to have begun decoding the black box’s flight data to try to establish exactly what happened before the crash.
“If that happened, this explains a lot of why this aeroplane stopped flying.”
He explained how the wings would normally bend during take-off as the lift forces it into the air. But video footage appears to not show that happening, fuelling speculation that the flaps, used to help lift the plane, had been retracted.
The landing gear also remained down, despite it being normal procedure to lift them within a few seconds of clearing the tarmac.
Aviation experts have analysed the take-off footage and also highlighted concerns that the flaps appear to have been retracted and the undercarriage remains down.
Marco Chan, a former pilot and a senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University, told the BBC: “That would point to potential human error if flaps aren’t set correctly. But the resolution of the video is too low to confirm that.”
About 30 seconds after take-off, the plane dips and descends before exploding into a fireball as it crashes into buildings.
Both pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder are believed among the dead.
Sabharwal had 8200 hours of experience. Kunder had 1100 hours.
The cause of the crash remains a mystery, with theories focusing on whether it was a catastrophic mechanical failure or pilot errors.
Ed Pierson, a former manager at Boeing, said it was “possible” safety concerns raised in 2019 could be to linked to the crash.
At the time, a whistleblower claimed staff forced parts together to close gaps, which Boeing denied.
Pierson testified to the US Congress that he had flagged safety issues with the company’s 737 Max variant in 2019. Boeing has strongly denied all claims, stating the Dreamliner underwent 150,000 safety tests and audits.
On Saturday, Pierson told NDTV, an Indian television network, that Boeing’s production facilities were “chaotic and dangerous”, adding: “We were rushing to build the planes to get them out of the door. Employees were pressured to get their work done.
“There were parts issues. We had aircraft systems issues that I remembered we were having difficulty with. And I remember being very concerned that we were taking unnecessary risks.”
A source linked to the investigation told Reuters that India’s aviation regulator had ordered safety checks on the Boeing 787 fleet.
He added that the official inquiry was initially focusing on engine thrust, flaps, and why the landing gear remained down after the plane was airborne.
The India-based source said another aspect of the investigation would look at Air India’s maintenance of the aircraft.
Other theories include the possibility of two airstrikes taking out both engines, however this is thought unlikely. An anti-terrorism team is understood to be part of the official investigation, although this is thought to be routine.
A team of four investigators from the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has arrived in India to join experts from the US and India.