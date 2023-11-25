People take to the water as they gather in protest for climate action at Horseshoe Beach in Newcastle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

People take to the water as they gather in protest for climate action at Horseshoe Beach in Newcastle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters have spent the night blockading the world’s largest coal port over what they say is the failure of the Australian Government to act on climate change.

Several hundred protesters blocked Newcastle Port’s shipping lane, remaining overnight and into Sunday with the action due to end at 4pm, local time.

The group behind the protest, Rising Tide, claims over half a million tonnes of coal will be prevented from leaving the port for the duration of the action.

People enjoy a band performance as part of The People's Blockade of the World's Largest Coal Port event at Horseshoe Beach in Newcastle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters are demanding the Government stop allowing new coal projects, tax fossil fuel export profits at 75 per cent to fund community and industrial transition, and pay for climate loss and damage.

Rising Tide community organiser and spokesman Zack Schofield said safety was paramount as the protesters spent the night on the water, rostered in two-hour shifts.

Schofield said police had granted permission for the protest to take place, following several months of negotiations with organisers.

Greens leader Adam Bandt, who kayaked out with protesters on Saturday, called those taking part “heroes”.

“They’re fighting to stop more floods and bushfires in this country,” Bandt said.

“People here know that we’re nearing a climate tipping point, and that coal and gas are fuelling the climate crisis.”

But New South Wales Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said that while everyone had the right to protest, protest leaders had to ensure those participating did it safely and within the law.

Galilee said stopping coal exports would have a major impact on the New South Wales economy, with exports providing jobs for more than 25,000 people in the state and indirectly supporting tens of thousands more.

“Coal is New South Wales’ most valuable export by far, and worth more than A$70 billion [$75 billion] nationally.”

The group organising the protest said in a Facebook post that they aimed to hold the largest peaceful civil disobedience protest for climate action in Australia’s history.