Cleo Smith. Photo / Supplied

The man charged with abducting Cleo Smith and sparking a desperate search for the little girl in the remote outback will reappear in court on Monday facing a fresh charge.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, was dramatically arrested in the West Australian coastal town of Carnarvon in the early hours of November 3, 18 days after the young girl vanished.

He is accused of taking 4-year-old Cleo from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite and will face a magistrate via videolink from custody on Monday.

Kelly faces charges of forcibly taking a child under 16 as well as a fresh charge of assaulting a public officer, which relates to an alleged incident in Carnarvon on November 4.

The 36-year-old will face Carnarvon local courthouse on Monday via video link from Casuarina Prison – a maximum-security facility in Perth.

Cleo was allegedly taken from the tent she was sleeping in with her parents while camping at Quobba Blowholes on October 16, almost 1000km north of Perth.

Terence Darrell Kelly has new charges against him in the Cleo Smith case. Photo / Supplied

She was rescued from Kelly's locked house in Carnarvon in the early hours of November 3 after detectives forced their way in.

Police found the 4-year-old alone in a room playing with toys and physically unharmed.

Kelly was arrested on a nearby street around the same time and is accused of acting alone.

He was last seen in public with no shoes and wearing a long-sleeved white shirt when he was shackled as special operations group officers escorted him onto a plane before flying him from the small coastal town to the state's capital.

The shackles were put in place after Kelly had to be hospitalised twice with self-inflicted injuries while in custody.

Police say Kelly has no connection to Cleo's family and is yet to enter a plea to his charges.

Cleo Smith was rescued from Terence Kelly's locked home at Carnarvon. Photo / Supplied

The local first faced Carnarvon Magistrates Court late on November 5 and shortly after his arrest social media was flooded with posts of Kelly holding two Bratz toy dolls. Another picture showed a room full of toy dolls.

He briefly appeared in court in early December, where bail was not considered.

Kelly's relatives revealed he was called a "little princess" during his upbringing. It was widely reported his guardian spoiled him as a child, which led to friends and family in the community referring to him by the nickname.

Several items were seized from his home including a doll, colouring pencils and a plastic container.

In the days after she was rescued Cleo's mum Ellie Smith and stepdad Jake Gliddon praised the officers who helped find their little girl.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the rescue of our daughter Cleo Smith," A statement from the family read.

"In particular, we would like to thank WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends."