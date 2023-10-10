A group of 54 New Zealanders are stranded in Jerusalem as violence flares. Photo / AP

A group of 54 New Zealanders are stranded in Jerusalem as violence flares. Photo / AP

By RNZ

A tour group of 54 New Zealanders is stranded in Jerusalem as the worst violence in decades rocks Israel.

The group, from a variety of churches in New Zealand, came on a pilgrimage to tour Israel on October 3 and were scheduled to depart on October 12, but Turkish Airlines has cancelled the flight.

“With each day that the war has gone on our situation has been increasingly precarious,” tour group member Pesi Sikalu told Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint.

“We really are just trying to get home to our families as soon as we can.

“It’s just difficult because we are a large group.”

The group of New Zealand citizens and residents carry NZ, Tongan and Australian passports.

“The war is getting worse by the day and we need to get the Government’s attention to get us back home to NZ soil. We refuse to be among the injured or the death tolls during this devastating war,” Sikalu said.

“We’re trying to stay strong,” she told Checkpoint.

They have been in contact with the High Commission and embassies and are waiting for aid. Flights are being cancelled to and from Israel during the escalating violence.

“Trying our best just to get out of here, honestly,” Sikalu said.

“I think our main concern is being stuck here. I think today is probably our last hope to get out of here. I think anything after today everything will be really difficult.”

“We’re trying to find a flight for all of us to get on,” Sikalu said.

The group wanted to avoid splitting up.

“If it comes to that, it will have to come to that,” she said.

“I think a lot of us are family. We all know each other through church and ministry.”

Sikalu said she felt safe at the moment in their Jerusalem hotel, and they were not exposed to much of the violence.

More than 1000 people are dead after Hamas militants attacked Israel on the weekend.



