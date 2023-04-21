The couple racked up $1500 on the utilities bill and expenses as revenge on their Airbnb host. Photo / SBS News Korea

A couple went to extreme lengths to get revenge on their Airbnb host after he refused to cancel their booking.

The man and woman, from China, had booked to stay at a home in Seoul, South Korea, for 25 days, but four days before they were due to arrive they asked if they could cancel the booking.

The pair allegedly realised the villa was in Seoul’s outer suburbs rather than the centre of the city.

They claimed to be struck with Covid-19, according to SBS News Korea, seemingly as a way to get out of their booking.

The host, a 20-year-old man, asked for proof of their illness, but the pair eventually accepted the host’s decision that a cancellation wasn’t in order. The host also noted more advanced notice of cancellation was required.

The couple then reportedly asked if the property had CCTV, to which they were told it did not — and that’s when things took a shocking turn.

They wanted to cancel their booking but the host refused as he wanted more notice, as per the rules. Photo / SBS News Korea

The couple left the taps running for six days straight using a mega 120 tonnes of water.

They also left lights and gas on to waste as many resources as possible.

They only briefly returned to the home every four or so days for less than five minutes throughout their entire stay, presumably to check on their destructive progress.

It left the Airbnb host with a $1570 bill, including $728 in miscellaneous expenses.

“They used 120 tonnes [120,000 litres] of water in five days,” the host told NetEase News, which was reportedly five times higher than usual.

The owner found out only when the gas company called about a huge increase in gas consumption — after the couple had already left.

The Seoul Waterworks Headquarters told SBS News Korea this is “the amount used by eight adults for two months”.

The owner has since contacted Airbnb customer service for assistance but claims the company said the matter must be resolved between him and the guests.

The host sent a message to the pair again but they allegedly responded, there was “no problem” with their water, electricity and gas consumption.

The host was eventually forced to pay the bill.











