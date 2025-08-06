Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

China’s mosquito crackdown brings an unwelcome echo of stringent pandemic measures

By Lily Kuo and Joy Dong
New York Times·
7 mins to read

The city of Foshan, China. Photo / Getty Images

The city of Foshan, China. Photo / Getty Images

In the southern Chinese city of Foshan, officials are engaged in an all-out battle against chikungunya, a painful, mosquito-borne viral disease that could spread across the country.

Soldiers wearing masks are fogging parks and streets with insecticide.

Drones have been deployed to identify mosquito breeding sites.

Researchers have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save