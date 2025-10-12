The latest spat comes after Trump vowed to impose export restrictions on “any and all critical support” after accusing China of holding the world to ransom with its own export controls.

This ended a period of relative calm between the two countries, which had previously engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs earlier this year.

China has so far stopped short of issuing new tariffs in response to Trump’s latest offensive, suggesting there is potential for de-escalation.

However, Beijing has angered Trump by announcing new export controls on critical minerals and rare earths, which are crucial for making anything from smartphones to weapons.

China controls 70% of the world’s rare earths and 90% of the processing, giving it powerful leverage in its trade war with the US.

Trump said on Friday that its export controls announcement was “obviously a plan devised by them years ago”.

He said in a post on Truth Social: “It is absolutely unheard of in international trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history.”

Beijing said its export controls were the result of the US implementing hostile trade measures even after bilateral talks, such as blacklisting Chinese companies and imposing fees on China-linked ships.

China also claimed its export controls reflected concerns about the materials military uses at a time of “frequent military conflicts”.

However, Beijing has since appeared to soften its stance by claiming that its new controls do not amount to a complete export ban, claiming licences will be granted if they meet requirements.

Meanwhile, JD Vance, the US Vice-President, said that Trump was prepared to be a “reasonable negotiator” with China, but also warned that America had “more cards to play” if tensions escalate.

It comes before a proposed summit between Trump and Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, later this month.

