Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

China warns of retaliation after Donald Trump unveils new 100% tariffs

Eir Nolsøe
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Beijing is prepared to retaliate after Donald Trump announced plans for 100% tariffs on China. Photo / Getty Images

Beijing is prepared to retaliate after Donald Trump announced plans for 100% tariffs on China. Photo / Getty Images

Beijing has said it is prepared to take revenge after Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose fresh 100% tariffs on China within weeks.

The world’s second-largest economy blamed the US President for reigniting trade tensions with his latest threat of import taxes.

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save