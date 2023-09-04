Voyager 2023 media awards

China to its people: Spies are everywhere, help us catch them

New York Times
By Vivian Wang
8 mins to read
Surveillance cameras in Shanghai, China. Photo / Getty Images

As Beijing tries to enlist the “whole of society” to guard against foreign enemies, the line between vigilance and paranoia fades.

Beijing sees forces bent on weakening it everywhere: embedded in multinational companies, infiltrating social

