US President Donald Trump. Photo / Pool via Getty Images

China confirmed tonight details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift “restrictive measures” while Beijing would “review and approve” items under export controls.

The two sides agreed after talks in Geneva in May to temporarily lower steep tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s products.

China also committed to easing some non-tariff countermeasures, but US officials later accused Beijing of violating the pact and slow-walking export licence approvals for rare earths.

They eventually agreed on a framework to move forward with their Geneva consensus following talks in London this month.

A White House official also told AFP that President Donald Trump’s Administration and China had “agreed to an additional understanding for a framework to implement the Geneva agreement”.