That clarification came after Trump told an event that Washington had “just signed” a deal relating to trade with China, without providing further details.
Beijing confirmed on Friday that an agreement had been reached.
“It is hoped that the US and China will meet each other halfway,” a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said in a statement.
It said both sides had “further confirmed the details of the framework”.
Under the deal, China “will review and approve applications for the export control items that meet the requirements in accordance with the law”.
“The US side will correspondingly cancel a series of restrictive measures against China,” the Commerce Ministry said.
A top priority for Washington in talks with Beijing had been ensuring the supply of the rare earths essential for products including electric vehicles, hard drives, and national defence equipment.
China, which dominates global production of the elements, began requiring export licences in early April, a move widely viewed as a response to blistering tariffs imposed by Trump.
Separately, the White House also indicated that Washington could extend a July deadline when steeper tariffs affecting dozens of economies are due to kick in.
Trump imposed a sweeping 10% levy on most trading partners this year but also unveiled - then halted - higher rates on dozens of economies while negotiations took place.
That pause is set to expire July 9.
