Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

China maps out plans to put astronauts on the moon and on Mars

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Keith Bradsher

Chinese officials at a desert rocket base described plans for their new space station and for reusable rockets, as well as travel beyond near-Earth orbit.

Thirty years ago, the Chinese government initiated a secret plan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.