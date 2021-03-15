Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city's mayor

Chicago locals were woken up to a surprise over the weekend. Photo / AP

The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green yesterday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews on boats began dumping green dye into the riverfront about 7am after Lightfoot authorised the dyeing ahead of St Patrick's Day, delighting pedestrians with the vivid scene.

Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters, saying they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year.

People standing on a dock look at the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St Patrick's Day. Photo / AP

Crews on boats begin dumping green dye into The Chicago River over the weekend. Photo / AP

"We're happy that Mayor Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because we truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020," Jones, 59, told the Chicago Tribune.

Happy St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Chicago! ☘️



Although we didn’t gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green, thanks to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers. If you're heading out today, make sure to mask up and watch your distance. pic.twitter.com/UfU2GI74nC — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 13, 2021

Last year, Lightfoot abruptly cancelled the city's 2020 parades and the river dyeing just days before they were to take place in the early days of the pandemic. She called off the parades again this year due to the lingering pandemic and said the river would once again not be dyed.

But a Lightfoot spokesman said in a statement that the city opted "to honour the long-standing tradition" and authorised its partners, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, to dye the river.

A cleaning crew takes pictures along the Riverwalk, which was closed to the public. Photo / AP

People kayak along the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Photo / AP

The event was not publicised in advance "in order to minimize crowds and avoid congregating," the spokesman said. "Furthermore, the Riverwalk will be closed on Saturday and Chicagoans looking to see the River during the day are urged to 'keep it moving' and celebrate safely and responsibly."

-AP