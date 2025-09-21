Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Chasing storms across the US Midwest with a ‘Twister Sister’

Anusha Mathur
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Melanie Metz will travel vast kilometres in pursuit of a storm. Photo / Marvin Joseph, The Washington Post

Melanie Metz will travel vast kilometres in pursuit of a storm. Photo / Marvin Joseph, The Washington Post

A storm began to form on the horizon and Melanie Metz drove straight towards it.

She craned her neck to get a clearer view of the dark, puffy clouds through the windshield.

She quickly looked back down at her phone mounted on the steering wheel, zooming in on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save