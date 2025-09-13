“There will not be another man like Charlie Kirk,” he said.

Before the vigil, Jammal posted online that “violence is never the answer to political disagreement”.

“Charlie’s life’s work shows us that if your ideas need violence to be accepted by others, then they’re not the right ideas.”

Up to 1000 people gathered in Sydney’s Hyde Park for the sunset vigil. Photo / Getty Images

Jammal told the Sydney Morning Herald there had been plans to bring Kirk and his wife Erika to Australia.

“We were looking forward to bringing him out on tour because he was widely admired for his Christian values, a family man winning a noble fight to reconnect with politics,” Jammal said.

At least 300 people attended the peaceful event on Friday night.

Another vigil will be held at the University of Queensland on Sunday night.

Much of Kirk’s rhetoric was tied to his deep Christian ethos.

He became the latest political shooting victim after the assassination of a Democratic politician and her husband in Minnesota, and two attempts on US President Donald Trump’s life.

Despite NSW’s protest laws requiring permits for any public assembly, vigils such as Friday’s are allowed to go ahead without a permit as long as they remain peaceful and do not block or disrupt commuters.

“The NSW Police Force is aware of the planned assembly tomorrow and will monitor the situation accordingly,” a spokesperson said.

“The NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their rights of free speech and peaceful assembly; however, the first priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community.”

Kirk’s body was flown back to his Arizona home on Friday on the plane of US Vice-President JD Vance, who was among the pallbearers accompanying his coffin.

Trump has ordered all American flags be flown at half-mast in honour of Kirk.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump posted online.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”