Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Charlie Kirk was set to visit Australia before his assassination

By Blair Jackson & Joanne Williamson
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Slain US commentator Charlie Kirk has been remembered by hundreds of people who gather in Hyde Park, Sydney, for a vigil. Photo / Getty Images

Slain US commentator Charlie Kirk has been remembered by hundreds of people who gather in Hyde Park, Sydney, for a vigil. Photo / Getty Images

Hundreds of Australians have attended a candlelight vigil to honour US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, whose assassination at a Utah university sent shockwaves around the world.

Turning Point Australia, an offshoot of Kirk’s Turning Point group, organised the sunset vigil in Sydney’s Hyde Park on Friday, attended by up to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save