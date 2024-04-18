Charges laid over hundreds of weapons bound for Melbourne gangs

A man has been charged with possessing more than 400 banned weapons bound for street gangs. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been charged with possessing more than 400 banned weapons bound for street gangs. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been charged with possessing more than 400 banned weapons bound for Melbourne street gangs after police raids and seizures in the city’s southeast.

In October last year, police seized weapons, including samurai swords, zombie knives and butterfly knives in raids at two shops in Narre Warren and Boronia, and a factory in Dandenong South.

They also found quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis, 111 cartons of illegal cigarettes and more than 17,000 vapes, some containing nicotine.

A Cranbourne North man, 52, was arrested at the shop in Narre Warren and is now facing 140 weapons and other charges.

“It will be alleged the man was selling prohibited weapons – including knives and machetes – to known youth gang members in the Greater Dandenong area,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dandenong Magistrates Court on July 16.