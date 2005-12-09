Changing fortunes in new homeland

Chinese immigrants have intensified horticulture around Suva. Picture / Angela Gregory

The Chinese community this year celebrated its 150th anniversary in Fiji, a presence they proudly say even precedes the Indian migrants.



Dixon Seeto, president of the Chinese Association of Fiji, says the first Chinese came by boat from Australia as part of the gold rush.



Later they arrived as merchants, and began harvesting natural resources such as sandalwood and sea cucumbers, the latter a Chinese delicacy. Seeto says many ventured into rural areas, setting up trading businesses, often marrying indigenous Fijians.



The three days of celebrations in September included cultural performances, a family day, banquets and a souvenir magazine.



Seeto says there are about 6000 Chinese in Fiji and many are now business owners or professionals such as lawyers and accountants.



Over the past 20 years there have been fresh waves of migrants from China, many of whom have sought to better their economic situation by getting into restaurants, market gardening and retailing. And in the past five to 10 years there's been another influx, this time from northern China.



It is the activities of these more recent Chinese that have some in Fiji concerned about links to drug trafficking, prostitution and illegal gambling. Crime involving Chinese has included armed robberies, murders, the discovery of last year's near billion-dollar drug lab in Suva and a 357kg heroin bust in Suva in 2000.



Ulai Taoi, president of the Fiji Indigenous Business Council, says Fiji sought investment in the country after 1987 when the economy was in a desperate state after the first two coups in 1987.



"The Government opened its doors to invite Chinese in ... a lot more came than expected."



It has caused "mild tension" and concern that so-called skilled Chinese workers "needed" by the textile industry are just cheap labour.



Taoi says foreign investments legislation is now being reviewed and efforts made to strengthen the screening of people coming into Fiji.



"It is a fine line we want to draw here, but by all means we want investments."



Police commissioner Andrew Hughes, an Australian, said after coup leader Sitiveni Rabuka relaxed immigration rules most of the Chinese who came in went into business and kept to themselves.



But he says there are some who are well-connected to organised crime in the Pacific region as demonstrated by the drug busts. Fiji is a regional hub and one in which ethnic Chinese blend relatively easily. On a regional scale there is a major international airport in Nadi, and sea trafficking is possible using fishing boats.



"Also, they grossly underestimate Fiji police and customs."



Hughes says corrupt immigration practices have been exploited, and young Chinese women have come in under false pretences then moved straight into prostitution.



He says tension between the old and new Chinese causes disquiet among the older generations who perceive their reputations as being tarnished.



"We have been trying to send the message not to stigmatise the whole group through the actions of a few."



The police are now hoping to recruit Chinese into the force.



The president of the Fiji Law Society, Graham Leung, says that historically Chinese were warmly regarded and left alone because they never pursued political clout in the country. Leung, who is part indigenous Fijian, says Chinese therefore had a high level of acceptance in society.



"They were held in some standing and regard. People thought them hard-working."



But the perception was changing with the influx of Chinese not born in Fiji.



"And assisted greatly by media stereotyping," he adds.



"New Chinese are unfairly stigmatised by the media, connections to prostitution, drugs, the underworld - some sort of seedy existence and a lifestyle of lounging about."



But Leung says the track record of Chinese' compliance with the law was no worse than that of any other racial group.



"They mind their own business, run their restaurants ... I don't see them staging any coups."



Samisoni Kakaivalu, editor of the Fiji Times, says before the third coup in 2000 there was a lot of debate between church and government whether Chinese workers should be allowed into Fiji. The Methodist Church, the biggest Christian denomination in the country, was totally against the Government's policy to let them in because of perceived links to crime like drug-trafficking.



Kakaivalu says after the 2000 coup, Fiji was again desperate for investment.



There was a big influx of Chinese, some of whom leased land and cleared it for cropping.



Kakaivalu says it has been good for the economy, "no two ways about it", and they taught local people how to make better use of land that had been sitting idle.



"Just two weeks ago I was driving round the outskirts of Suva and the difference was amazing with the new horticulture."



The Chinese had taken over a lot of businesses from Indian Fijians in towns and shops, and started bakeries. "Customers love the extra outlets, which in cases mean they do not have to go to the next town to, for instance, buy bread. It also created jobs for local people."