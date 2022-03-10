44-year-old trainee nurse Nicholas Jensen sprang into action to save a child who was foaming at the mouth. Video / Brisbane Hospital CCTV

44-year-old trainee nurse Nicholas Jensen sprang into action to save a child who was foaming at the mouth. Video / Brisbane Hospital CCTV

CCTV footage has captured the incredible moment a graduate nurse at a major Brisbane hospital saved the life of a child who was foaming at the mouth.

Nicholas Jensen sprung into action upon hearing the screams of a mother whose two-year-old daughter lay in her arms, motionless and turning blue.

The footage captured the 44-year-old running through the campus streets of the city's Princess Alexandra Hospital, clutching the child in the recovery position and supporting her head to tilt it back to open the airway.

He can also be seen applying opportunistic compressions all the way through to the resuscitation room of the Emergency Department.

CCTV footage shows the moment Nicholas Jensen jumped into action to help save a child lying lifeless in her mother's arms. Photo / Supplied

Nicholas Jensen, a trainee nurse, carried the toddler into the hospital and helped save its life. Photo / Supplied

A team of doctors then gathered to apply lifesaving interventions.

"In the moment, adrenaline and my training kicked in," Jensen told The Courier Mail.

"This is why I got into this job, great job satisfaction. It is a meaningful career."

It was later determined the toddler had experienced an out-of-the-blue atypical febrile convulsion – which can occur when a child aged three months to five or six years has a high fever – and after spending a couple of days in hospital, she's now doing well.

Jensen, who previously worked as a stone mason and came to nursing later in life, said that on his drive home when the adrenaline wore off he felt shaken by the experience.