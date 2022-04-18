CCTV captures horror moment boy attacked by dog at Gold Coast cafe. Video / CCTV

A young boy has been left with a "horrendous" wound after he was mauled by a dog while at a cafe in the Gold Coast.

Andy Bracek and his six-year-old son Teddy were walking along the street in Currumbin just after 8am on Sunday when they decided to stop in at Tommy's Italian to grab a coffee.

It was here that Teddy was reportedly set upon by a British bulldog, leaving him with a deep gash that required surgery.

CCTV footage from the incident shows the six-year-old approaching a man and his dog. and appearing to ask if he can pet his dog.

Bracek told the Gold Coast Bulletin his son had asked to pet the animal, to which the man replied, "Of course, you can."

The footage then shows the dog jumping up on Teddy. The owner can be seen pulling the dog away before the animal jumps up for a second time.

The young boy was seen approaching the dog and his owner before the attack. The dog then began jumping up on the six-year-old. Photos / Supplied

At this point, Bracek realised the dog wasn't just playing and rushed over to his son's aid.

"I quickly realised it was attacking Teddy when I heard him screaming. The owner then made a f***ing half-assed effort to restrain the dog," he told the publication.

Bracek can be seen hugging his son as the dog lunges once more, prompting the dad to repeatedly kick at the animal while trying to shield his son from the attack.

He told the Gold Coast Bulletin the owner then left the scene, adding that he was "f***ing irate" the man didn't leave his contact details or report the incident.

"If he came back and sorted it everything would've been OK but I'm p**sed off and disturbed that this man has put his dog's welfare before a child's," he said.

News.com.au has contacted Queensland Police regarding the incident.

Andy Bracek was seen rushing to his son's aid. He said the staff at Tommy's Italian were extremely helpful following the attack. Photos / Supplied, Instagram

An ambulance was called and took Teddy to Griffith University Hospital at Southport where he underwent surgery for the "horrendous" wound on his arm.

"It will definitely require both internal and external stitches. The gash is about five inches [13cm] long, one inch [2.5cm] wide and one inch [2.5cm] deep," Bracek said.

The boy was due to undergo a second surgery on Monday night.

Despite the horrific incident, Bracek said Teddy was in good spirits and had been very brave about the whole situation.

The council has been notified and investigations are ongoing.