Cattle truck overturns in west Sydney, killing multiple cows and injuring man

The truck was carrying cows when it crashed on Mulgoa Rd in Glenmore Park. Photo / Channel 7

news.com.au
By Blake Antrobus

Multiple cows have died and a man in his 30s has suffered head injuries after a cattle truck overturned and crashed in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mulgoa Rd in Glenmore Park just before 8am on Monday.

The truck was carrying 50 cows when it overturned.

A NSW police spokeswoman said several cows had died at the scene and others had to be humanely euthanised.

"An operation is currently under way to remove the remaining cows off the roadway," the spokeswoman said.

"Mulgoa Rd is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

A man in his 30s suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Westmead Hospital, a NSW ambulance spokesman said.