Case against Madeleine McCann prime suspect to crumble as alibi 'stacks up'

Convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner is prime suspect for the kidnapping and potential murder of Madeleine McCann. Video / Nine Network

The case against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann looks set to come crashing down after UK investigators say his "alibi stacks up".

German authorities have said for more than a year that they have close to enough evidence to nail paedophile Christian Brueckner for the disappearance of Maddie.

Brueckner was just 30 minutes away from the Portuguese resort where the three-year-old was staying when she vanished in 2007.

Phone records were said to show him near the scene in Praia De Luz the night she disappeared.

But despite efforts from German authorities to land their man, a UK investigative team suggests Brueckner's alibi holds up.

Their case against him, which is being covered on TV in the series Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect is set to crumble after two witnesses in Portugal and Germany have thrown his guilt into doubt, it has been reported.

Our source told The Sun: "They have concluded Brueckner could not have snatched Madeleine. He was 30 minutes away and was not on the phone in Praia da Luz the night she vanished."

The probe was led by former Surrey Police detective Mark Williams-Thomas.

New witnesses were found by the television team, who spent months in Portugal and Germany.

The new bombshell claim comes after one of Brueckner's former girlfriend came forward alleging the paedophile admitted to being nearby at the time Maddie disappeared.

Ex-girlfriend Nakscije Miftari also said that Brueckner, now 44, hit her when she discovered child pornography showing young blonde girls being abused on his phone.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she said that McCann's disappearance had been raised by friends in 2014 at a party in their home in Braunschweig, Germany.

But Brueckner "made no answer".

Later on, she confronted Brueckner about the topic, saying he went on to say: "I know about Maddie, I was near the hotel at the time.

"I was living in the area at the time. I am not going to say anything more. I am not a stupid guy, I am a businessman."

Madeleine McCann went missing from an apartment resort in Portugal in 2007.

His former girlfriend had told German police of their conversation and said she is petrified of him, describing him as controlling.

Last year German detectives identified Brueckner, 44, as their sole suspect in her disappearance but are yet to file any charges against him in relation to the case.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said last year his team was compiling as much evidence as possible before charging him, which they predict they will do in 2022.