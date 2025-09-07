Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carney’s construction plans for ‘nation-building projects’ taking shape

By Geneviève Normand
AFP·
3 mins to read

Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister, has insisted that Canada needs to break its decades-long reliance on US trade. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister, has insisted that Canada needs to break its decades-long reliance on US trade. Photo / Getty Images

On the night he won Canada’s election, Prime Minister Mark Carney summarised his plan to jump-start the country’s economy in response.

“Build, baby, build!” Carney told a jubilant crowd of Liberal Party supporters in April.

In the early weeks of his first term, Carney’s plans to build have taken shape,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save