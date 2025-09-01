The car rammed through the gate of the Russian consulate in Sydney. Photo / Sky News

A car has been rammed through the front gate of the Russian consulate building in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, with a man now in police custody.

The vehicle was driven through the front gates of the Consulate-General of the Russian Federation in Woollahra on Monday morning.

Images show the vehicle has gone through the gate and on to the grass outside the consulate building, coming to rest at the foot of a flagpole.

Police say a man in his 30s has been arrested and is co-operating with police.

In a statement, NSW Police say they were called to Fullerton St to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in a driveway.