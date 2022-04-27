Jeff Craigen. Photo / Instagram

A Canadian wellness coach is facing deportation from Bali after performing a haka naked on a sacred mountain.

Jeff Craigen posted a video of himself on social media naked atop Mount Batur, performing the haka. Mount Batur is considered sacred by many Balinese, after a volcanic eruption in 1926 wiped out an entire village – but left the mountain's shrine intact.

"When you strip naked without shame and the fear of being seen, you become a fearless child of God," Craigen said in his video.

The video received a swift backlash from Balinese people, and drew the attention of the authorities.

He is reportedly now awaiting deportation, and posted a tearful 18-minute apology video in which Craigen said he didn't know what he had or hadn't done, and blamed his behaviour on not having been "seen" as a child.

"When I was on the mountain, I was just dead inside ... I don't know how to face this feeling and I still don't ... And I was hoping someone would see me, because I don't know how to see myself because I've never seen myself, I just see others," he said through tears.

"So, I'm very sorry 'cause I'm hurt inside and it's all just expressing myself because I'm so unseen."

Comments on his social media are condemning his actions, and telling him to leave Bali after being so disrespectful – but it may not be so simple for him to get out.

According to media reports, Craigen is unvaccinated, so finding an airline to take him out of Bali is challenging.

"Airlines have not agreed [to transport him]," Tedy Riyand, the head of the Denpasar immigration office reportedly told AFP on Tuesday.